Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) National Commission on the Status of Women, is committed to empowering future generations with knowledge and awareness about women's rights and social justice,said legal experts of National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) in the seminar organized by Becon House school System here on Thursday.

The session aimed to educate and inspire the students to become active citizens and advocates for women's rights and social justice.

The Constitution and its provisions for women's rights and empowerment Climate change and its impact on womenPro-women legislation and its significance.

They added that "we believe that empowering young minds is essential for creating a more just and equitable society".