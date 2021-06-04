UrduPoint.com
Bad Days Over; Time For Growth, Wealth Creation & Jobs: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the country's economic turnaround had brought down the curtains on bad days and heralded the time for economic growth, wealth creation and jobs for youth.

"I believe, we have gone through the worst time. Insha Allah (God willing), in the coming days, Pakistan's growth will not be turbulent with up and down cycles. Pakistan will start its journey from when it was fourth largest economy in Asia in 1968 after Japan, China and India," he said addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Lodhran-Multan road.

The 62-kilometer North-Bound section of N-5 will connect three district of Multan, Lodhran and Bahawalpur. The project will complete in two years costing around Rs 6.8 billion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Special Assistant to PM Malik Amir Dogar and parliamentarians from South Punjab attended the event.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to launch work on two-lane road, said the incumbent government had constructed three times more road comparing the previous one which used to known only for constructing the roads.

He said within days of assuming the government, the opposition and media started questioning the Naya Pakistan and also made notions about government's failure.

He said the government also faced criticism from the opposition which were poised to topple the government unless their leaders were given NRO.

"My own people had to face tough time. The media also gave an impression as Naya Pakistan can emerge by switching a button," he said.

