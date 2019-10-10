UrduPoint.com
Bad News For Misbahul Haq: A Court Moved Against His Rs 3.2 Million Salary

Thu 10th October 2019

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) A civil suit has been moved to a Gujranwala Civil Court against National Cricket Team’s head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq for drawing Rs 3.2 million salary from the national exchequer.

Manzoor Qadir, a local lawyer, submitted an application before a civil court and made PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and cricket team’s head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq.

The petitioner objected to the salary of the head coach, saying that it is huge salary and an orphanage could be open with such amount anywhere in the country. He said public money should not be wasted like this. He stated that every Pakistani was getting affected with such huge salaries and expenditures of Pakistan Cricket Board.

The petitioner suggested that the salary of any office bearer of Pakistan Cricket board should not be more than Rs 500,000. He further said that Pakistan gave identity to Misbah ul Haq and now it was time that he should have rendered his services free for the country. He asked the court to allow his plea against huge salary of Chief Selector of national cricket team and other officials of Pakistan Cricket Board for the larger public interest.

The court accepted the petition for regular hearing and summoned PCB officials to explain their position on Oct 15.

