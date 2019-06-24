Bad news for people wanting to perform second marriage!

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The IHC announced the verdict on a petition filed by a citizen against second marriages.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) In a bad news for people wanting to do second marriages, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) made it compulsory for them to seek permission from conciliatory council.

The court ordered that men will be required to take permission from the conciliatory council besides seeking permission from their first wives.

The court order said that if someone performs a second marriage if the council denies his request, he will be punished.

The court said that the person performing second marriage without the council’s permission will be punished according to Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961.

Giving a reference of another case, the IHC verdict said that an Islamabad magistrate once punished a person performing second marriage without the permission of conciliatory council.

A resident of Azad Kashmir, Liaquat Ali, was sentenced to jail for one month and fined Rs5000.