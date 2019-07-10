UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bad Tempered Policemen To Be Shown Doors : SSP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:41 PM

Bad tempered policemen to be shown doors : SSP

SSP(Traffic) Islamabad Farrukh Rashid has warned the police that bad behavior with public by the police officers would not be tolerated as there is no room for ill tempered elements in Islamabad police

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) SSP(Traffic) Islamabad Farrukh Rashid has warned the police that bad behavior with public by the police officers would not be tolerated as there is no room for ill tempered elements in Islamabad police.

While delivering a lecture to the officials of Islamabad Traffic Police here on Tuesday , he said that to treat citizens in a good way during Challan, to respect the dignity and self respect of every citizen is obligatory on every officer.ITP police is a role model on international level.SSP said that strict punitive action will be taken against the one who treated citizens in an ill manners there is no place for such officers in ITP police he further said.

ITP is known as a role model police on international level. We have to enhance it's position.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Rashid

Recent Stories

Markazi Tanzeem Tijaran announced to observe compl ..

7 minutes ago

Two Lega Members to Become Ministers on Wednesday ..

33 seconds ago

Courts convicted Nawaz not Prime Minister Imran: D ..

35 seconds ago

Senior Journalist Zuhra Karim passes away

36 seconds ago

DHA aims to keep pace with global developments: Al ..

12 minutes ago

JI concerned over Karachi situation

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.