Bad tempered policemen to be shown doors : SSP

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) SSP(Traffic) Islamabad Farrukh Rashid has warned the police that bad behavior with public by the police officers would not be tolerated as there is no room for ill tempered elements in Islamabad police.

While delivering a lecture to the officials of Islamabad Traffic Police here on Tuesday , he said that to treat citizens in a good way during Challan, to respect the dignity and self respect of every citizen is obligatory on every officer.ITP police is a role model on international level.SSP said that strict punitive action will be taken against the one who treated citizens in an ill manners there is no place for such officers in ITP police he further said.

ITP is known as a role model police on international level. We have to enhance it's position.