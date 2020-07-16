Bad weather causes power supply suspension to 103 feeders of HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has suspended power supply to 103 electric feeders in the region due to rain and thunderstorm. The HESCO's spokesman informed here Thursday that those feeders were in Sanghar, Matiari, Nawabshah and Umerkot districts.

He said the HESCO's chief Abdul Haq Memon had directed the operations and complaint staff to remain in the field and on high alert. The spokesman said the restoration of supply would be started once the rain stopped. He said the HESCO staff had also been directed to follow the safety rules while working for restoration of the power supply.