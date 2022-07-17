Bad weather conditions affect trains' schedule: PR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Heavy rains and bad weather conditions were the main reasons behind the delay in trains operating across the country, said a spokesman of Pakistan Railways on Sunday.

He, in a statement said, trains operating on various routes in the country were unable to depart and reach their destinations in time due to heavy rains.

Heavy rains in Sindh and Balochistan provinces had affected the schedule of the trains, he said, hoping that in a few days, trains would depart and reach their destinations on time.