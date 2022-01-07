UrduPoint.com

Bad Weather Forces PIA To Divert Three Lahore-bound Flights To IIAP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022

Bad weather forces PIA to divert three Lahore-bound flights to IIAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) diverted its three domestic and international flights to Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), scheduled to land at the Lahore airport due to bad weather conditions in the provincial capital of Punjab, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said on Friday.

"PK-302 the Karachi-Lahore, PK-264 Abu Dhabi-Lahore and PK-9760 Jeddah-Lahore have landed at Islamabad due to bad weather and 447 passengers of these flights will be taken to Lahore by special buses," he said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier cancelled three flights including Lahore-Karachi (PK303), Lahore-Jeddah (PK-9759) and Lahore-Bahrain (PK-189), keeping in view the prevailing harsh weather conditions.

The spokesman requested the passengers to get confirmation of their flights from a 'PIA Call Centre,' operating round-the-clock, before leaving home for airports.

