Badami Bagh General Bus Stand To Be Modernised

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

Badami Bagh General Bus Stand to be modernised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) will convert the Badami Bagh Bus Stand into a modern public general bus stand.

According to sources, the MCL has approved the four-phase master plan of the up-gradation of the general bus stand at Badami Bagh.

In the first two phases, work on sewerage lines and Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) work at central roads will be completed and the MCL has approved Rs 13 million and Rs 35 million, respectively for the two phases.

The beautification of the main terminal, floor tiles and male/female separate washrooms, along with the a green-belt, will be established in the master plan. Walk-through gates and security fence will be built around the bus stand whereas tuff-tiles at 50-kanal area for parking and service station will be part of the phase-2 of the plan. Adigital tax collection centre will also be constructed.

Private firms have been asked to submit their offers in this regard.

