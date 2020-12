LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 111-Up/112-Down Badar Express to stop at Darul Ehsan, Bahalike and Farooqabad from January 16, 2021.

According to a notification, issued here on Tuesday, the Badar Express train, which runs between Multan and Lahore via Faisalabad, will leave Multan at 3:30pm instead of 4:30pm.