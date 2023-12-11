Open Menu

Badar Shahbaz Appointed As Assistant Secretary PML-N

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday appointed Badar Shahbaz as the Assistant Secretary of the PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday appointed Badar Shahbaz as the Assistant Secretary of the PML-N.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N's Secretary Information, confirmed in a tweet that a notification, signed by Party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, has officially appointed Badar Shahbaz as the Assistant Secretary of the party.

Badar Shahbaz, a seasoned member and a notable figure in the media team, had previously served as the media coordinator of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 16-month cabinet.

Badar Shahbaz, a seasoned member and a notable figure in the media team, had previously served as the media coordinator of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 16-month cabinet.

She extended congratulations to Badar Shahbaz for his appointment as the Assistant Secretary of Information, offered prayers for his success in the days ahead, and wished him diligence in fulfilling his new responsibilities.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

2 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

4 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

4 minutes ago
 Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar train ..

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

4 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

4 minutes ago
 MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of compa ..

MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

5 minutes ago
18th Karachi International Book Fair to begin on D ..

18th Karachi International Book Fair to begin on Dec 14

14 minutes ago
 MQM-P reorganizing party at UC level

MQM-P reorganizing party at UC level

14 minutes ago
 No hurdle in holding elections in-time: Solangi

No hurdle in holding elections in-time: Solangi

14 minutes ago
 DC chairs review meeting to address city's key iss ..

DC chairs review meeting to address city's key issues

14 minutes ago
 PM for comprehensive strategy to organize PSL-9 ma ..

PM for comprehensive strategy to organize PSL-9 matches

21 minutes ago
 Awareness walk held to mark Anti Corruption Day

Awareness walk held to mark Anti Corruption Day

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan