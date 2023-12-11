Open Menu

Badar Shahbaz Appointed As Assistant Secretary Info PML-N

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 11:14 PM

President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday appointed Badar Shahbaz as Assistant Secretary of Information of the PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday appointed Badar Shahbaz as Assistant Secretary of Information of the PML-N.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N's Secretary of Information, confirmed in a tweet that a notification, signed by Party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, has officially appointed Badar Shahbaz as Assistant Secretary of Information of the party.

She extended congratulations to Badar Shahbaz for his appointment as the Assistant Secretary of Information, offered prayers for his success in the days ahead, and wished him diligence in fulfilling his new responsibilities.

Badar Shahbaz, a seasoned member and a notable figure in the media team, had previously served as the media coordinator of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 16-month cabinet.

