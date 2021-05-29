Badar/Ghauri Express train to stop at Bahalikay

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has allowed (111-UP) Badar Express and (114-DN) Ghauri Express to stop for one minute at Bahalikay railway station for the convenience of the public.

According to a notification, issued here on Saturday, the facility has been given on temporary basis for 60 days.

