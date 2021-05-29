Badar/Ghauri Express Train To Stop At Bahalikay
Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has allowed (111-UP) Badar Express and (114-DN) Ghauri Express to stop for one minute at Bahalikay railway station for the convenience of the public.
According to a notification, issued here on Saturday, the facility has been given on temporary basis for 60 days.