Badar/Ghauri Express train to stop at Bahalikay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has allowed (111-UP) Badar Express and (114-DN) Ghauri Express to stop for one minute at Bahalikay railway station for the convenience of the public.

According to a notification, issued here on Saturday, the facility has been given on temporary basis for 60 days.