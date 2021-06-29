UrduPoint.com
Badgam Shuts To Mourn Fake Encounter Killing

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, shutdown was observed in Narbal area of Badgam district to mourn the killing of Nadeem Abrar by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Srinagar.

The business establishments remained shut while vehicular movement was thin on the roads.

Indian troops and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength to prevent pro-freedom and anti-India protests in the area, KMS reported.

Despite strict restrictions, people in large number visited the residence of the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with victim family.

Indian troops arrested Nadeem Abrar in Parimpora area of Srinagar and killed him inside a house in the same area.

More Stories From Pakistan

