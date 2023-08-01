Badge pinning ceremony held for police officers

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A badge pinning ceremony was held on Monday at the Chief Minister's Office for the police officers promoted to the ranks of SSP.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and IG Usman Anwar presided over the event and pinned the new ranks to the officers. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's congratulations were also conveyed to the officers who achieved the prestigious promotion to grade 19.

The newly promoted police officers, including Kamran Mumtaz, Kamran Nawaz, Sajid Hussain Khokhar, Rizwan Khan, Nadeem Abbas, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad bin Ashraf, Rana Umar Farooq, Bilal Zafar Sheikh, Ali Raza, Abdullah Ahmed, Toqeer Muhammad Naeem, Asif Amin Awan, and Faraz Ahmed, were honored for their dedication and hardwork.

In recognition of their achievements, the families of the promoted officers were specially invited to share the celebration.

Both the chief secretary and IG offered their heartfelt congratulations and extended their best wishes to the officers. They emphasized the challenges and pressures faced by police officers during their service and urged them to carry out their duties with even greater diligence and dedication.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar stressed that with promotions come increased responsibilities and higher expectations. He reminded the officers that their crucial responsibility was to protect and serve the public, which in turn will restore trust in the police system. In response, the promoted officers expressed their unwavering commitment to public service and ensuring the safety of the community.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, and other senior officers, including DIGs, who joined in celebrating the accomplishments of their colleagues.

