Badges pinned to promoted police officers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Patrolling police Faisalabad region pinned badges to recently promoted sub-Inspectors at the regional office here on Wednesday.

The promoted officers included SI Kaleemullah, Saqib Saleem, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Farooq, Javed Iqbal, Abrar Hussain, Syed Ahmed, Tahir Javed, Mazhar Abbas, Aoun Haider and Sarfraz Ahmad.

SSP congratulated them with the hope that they would continue their professional responsibilities with the same passion which they have shown in the past.