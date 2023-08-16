Open Menu

Badges Pinned To Promoted Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Badges pinned to promoted police officers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Patrolling police Faisalabad region pinned badges to recently promoted sub-Inspectors at the regional office here on Wednesday.

The promoted officers included SI Kaleemullah, Saqib Saleem, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Farooq, Javed Iqbal, Abrar Hussain, Syed Ahmed, Tahir Javed, Mazhar Abbas, Aoun Haider and Sarfraz Ahmad.

SSP congratulated them with the hope that they would continue their professional responsibilities with the same passion which they have shown in the past.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Same

Recent Stories

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

2 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

2 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

2 hours ago
 Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

2 hours ago
 ‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture ..

‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture of savings for employees, thei ..

3 hours ago
Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, Nor ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan