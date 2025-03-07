Badging Ceremony Held For Promoted Cops
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As many as 37 officers of Gujrat Police have been promoted and a ceremony was held at the DPO Complex in Gujrat here on Friday for pinning badges to them.
Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) have been elevated to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI), while Head Constables have been promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).
to mark the occasion, where family members and friends of the promoted officers were invited as special guests. District Police Officer (DPO) Gujarat, Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa, and SP Investigation, Meher Muhammad Riaz Naz, formally pinned badges on soldiers shoulders and extended congratulations to them.
Recent Stories
Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues
Shazia Rizwan visits Model Colony
Health Emergency Response Committee meets
PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Frisian Agro Limited
Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior
SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes after liftoff
SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market
CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects
IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns
S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues11 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan visits Model Colony11 minutes ago
-
Health Emergency Response Committee meets11 minutes ago
-
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BISP22 minutes ago
-
PTI activist's statement shows party's support for banned organizations: Aqeel Malik60 minutes ago
-
The administration is active in protecting consumers from price gouging during the month of Ramadan60 minutes ago
-
Court issues written order regarding bail of Jamia Hafsa's principal60 minutes ago
-
Dr Nafeesa Shah meets Bilawal, discusses parliamentary matters60 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to 15 PTI workers in Nov 26 protest case60 minutes ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed held an open court at Jamia Masjid Sahib-e-Zaman Jhang Road Chiniot on the occasi ..60 minutes ago
-
District administration revives sports grounds in rural areas60 minutes ago
-
CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects24 minutes ago