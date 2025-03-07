Badging ceremony held for promoted cops

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As many as 37 officers of Gujrat Police have been promoted and a ceremony was held at the DPO Complex in Gujrat here on Friday for pinning badges to them.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) have been elevated to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI), while Head Constables have been promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

to mark the occasion, where family members and friends of the promoted officers were invited as special guests. District Police Officer (DPO) Gujarat, Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa, and SP Investigation, Meher Muhammad Riaz Naz, formally pinned badges on soldiers shoulders and extended congratulations to them.