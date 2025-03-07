Open Menu

Badging Ceremony Held For Promoted Cops

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Badging ceremony held for promoted cops

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As many as 37 officers of Gujrat Police have been promoted and a ceremony was held at the DPO Complex in Gujrat here on Friday for pinning badges to them.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) have been elevated to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI), while Head Constables have been promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

to mark the occasion, where family members and friends of the promoted officers were invited as special guests. District Police Officer (DPO) Gujarat, Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa, and SP Investigation, Meher Muhammad Riaz Naz, formally pinned badges on soldiers shoulders and extended congratulations to them.

Recent Stories

Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

11 minutes ago
 Shazia Rizwan visits Model Colony

Shazia Rizwan visits Model Colony

11 minutes ago
 Health Emergency Response Committee meets

Health Emergency Response Committee meets

11 minutes ago
 PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Fris ..

PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Frisian Agro Limited

11 minutes ago
 Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP

Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP

11 minutes ago
 Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

22 minutes ago
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over a ..

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior

40 minutes ago
 SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes aft ..

SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes after liftoff

55 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

24 minutes ago
 CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder ..

CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects

24 minutes ago
 IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid pri ..

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

2 hours ago
 S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector ..

S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan