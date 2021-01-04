UrduPoint.com
Badhaber Police Recover Abducted Child

4th January 2021

The Badhaber police have recovered a six-year-old child abducted for ransom from Sheikhan area here the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Badhaber police have recovered a six-year-old child abducted for ransom from Sheikhan area here the other day.

Police said the child named Usman was abducted for ransom and his father, Farhad, a resident of Sheikhan had lodged a report with police.

The police while working on scientific lines traced the abductor identified as Abdullah son of Storikhel, resident of the same area and recovered the abducted child from his possession.

The accused while confessing to committing the crime told the police that he kidnapped the child to get some money as ransomPolice said the accused was said to be a close relative of the child. The child was later handed over to his father and a case was registered against the arrested accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

