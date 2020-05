(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :-:The local administration sealed the Badiana city, in Pasrur tehsil on Sunday after ten confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health department senior officers said that ten new COVID-19 cases reported from Badiana had been detected.

All of the patients were shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.