Badin Declared A Calamity Hit Area, Rain-hit People To Get Assistance Under BISP : CM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Badin declared a calamity hit area, rain-hit people to get assistance under BISP : CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that Badin district has been declared a calamity hit and financial assistance will be provided to rain-hit farmers while 60% poor people would be given Rs.25000 each under Benazir Incom Support Programme

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that Badin district has been declared a calamity hit and financial assistance will be provided to rain-hit farmers while 60% poor people would be given Rs.25000 each under Benazir Incom Support Programme.

He expressed these views during his visit to Badin. later talking to media out side Deputy Commissioner office CM said that monsoon rainfall which started in Sindh two months ago from 21st June badly hit many districts including Badin.

He said that Sindh has received more rains as compared to Balochistan which has increased miseries of people and destroyed crops.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh Government and elected representatives would not leave rain-hit people in this crucial time and every possible assistance will be provided to them.

He said that Deputy Commissioners were directed to establish relief camps in rain-hit areas to accommodate homeless people and provide food and essential food items.

The Chief Minister said that DC has been instructed to prepare a report about losses incurred to people and infrastructure so that people could be rehabilitated properly and work to be carried out for the restoration of infrastructure after the end of monsoon downpour.

CM said that availability of dewatering machines and excavators would also be ensured for completion of drainage work so that relief could be provided to people at earliest.

Murad said that he has also talked with the Prime Minister in this regard and the Federal Government has assured to extend support.

Earlier Chief Minister along with Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar and Special Assistant Rasool Bux Chandio arrived Badin where Provincial Minister Muhamamd Ismail Raho, Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan welcomed them.

