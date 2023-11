(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The sports Gala Gymkhana Club Sargodha 2023 double badminton final competition was won by Shariq Iftikhar and Prof Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti here on Friday.

The final was played between Shariq Iftikhar and Prof. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti vs. Asad Jahangir and Dr. Naveed Babar which was won by the former by a narrow margin. The members of the club congratulated the winning team.