Badminton match held in Larkana as part of Marka e Haq

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, the sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh, organized the Sports Festival Week “Battle for Truth” badminton tournament at Khuhro Complex,Larkana on Monday.

The chief guests of the event, Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, and Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani, jointly inaugurated the badminton match and introduced the participating teams.

During the ceremony, Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, while talking to the media, said that they were holding this program under the title “August 14 Independence Day — Battle for Truth,” and that the match was being held with the cooperation of Larkana District Sports.

He added that the district administration was also actively participating in such programs to inspire enthusiasm and passion among the youth.

He further said that we must value our freedom because we are breathing in a free homeland.

Before the ceremony, Pakistan’s national anthem was played, and the national flag was hoisted. On the occasion, slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Long Live Pakistan Army” were also raised.

In the badminton competition, Larkana secured first position, while Kashmore-Kandhkot came in second. Trophies, medals, and prizes were distributed among the winning players. Guests were also presented with traditional Sindhi cultural gifts — topi (cap), ajrak (shawl), and honorary shields.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman of the District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto, District Sports Officer Mahfooz Makani, District Attorney Larkana Advocate Abdul Nabi Sario, and other distinguished personalities.