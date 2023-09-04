Badminton trials under PM talent hunt to start from Sept 5

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Badminton trials under the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth sports League would start from Sept 5 under the University of Sargodha and Higher education Commission (HEC).

The HEC has given the responsibility for badminton (boys) trials and competitions to Directorate of Sports, University of Sargodha, while the responsibility of badminton (girls) trials and competitions was entrusted to Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore.

Trials will be held at Sports Gymnasium Sargodha. Players in the age group of 15 to 25 years will be eligible for the trials, while players who have played for any department will not be eligible to participate in the trials, while players from schools, colleges, universities and general public are eligible to participate in the trials.

In the statement issued by the Directorate of Sports, it was stated that players, who wish to participate in the trials, could register their Names by reaching Sports Gymnasium Sargodha on Sept 5, 2023 at 9 am. Instructions have also been issued for players to bring a photocopy of their ID card or B-form and two passport size photographs.

To ensure the successful conduct of the trials, a meeting was held at the Directorate of Sports in which the staff of the Sports Office, Chairman Department of Sports Sciences, Regional Sports Officer, District Sports Officer, officials of Sargodha Division Badminton Association, Sargodha City Director Sports of Colleges and Schools and Badminton Officials and Coaches from Sargodha participated.