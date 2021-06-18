UrduPoint.com
Badozai Hails Govt For Huge Development Allocation For South Punjab

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waseem Khan Badozai on Friday hailed the government for huge allocation for south Punjab uplift in the provincial budget 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waseem Khan Badozai on Friday hailed the government for huge allocation for south Punjab uplift in the provincial budget 2021-22.

Talking to APP, Badozai said that separate funds exclusively meant for south Punjab was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar adding that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also advocated the case of south Punjab effectively.

He said that PTI government has started taking practical steps for south Punjab development to facilitate the people with upgraded facilities.

Quoting budget documents, he said, a sum of Rs 419.

9 million has been allocated for five 42-km long road schemes in his PP-213 constituency in Multan adding that an amount of Rs 64 million would be utilized in the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22. He sai that new roads would be built in different parts of PP-213 constituency in Multan including Niaz town, Hassan Abad, Noor Shah, Garden town, Shahbaz town, Suraj Miani, Baghwala, Dhoorkot, Afzal city, Moin Abad, areas around Darbar Sakhi Sultan including Basti Khudadad, Wazir Chowk, link Wazir Chowk, Askariya Chenab colony, Gharibabad, Fahad town, Green town, Nazar Chowk, Jinah town, Gulistan colony, Jamil Abad Multan cantonment, head Sikandri nulleh, Khanewal road, and Basti Buapur.

