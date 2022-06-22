Badr Express to stop at Chak Jhumra, Bahalikay

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 111-Up/112-Down Badr Express (which runs between Lahore and Faisalabad) to stop at Chak Jhumra and Bahalikay railway stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 111-Up/112-Down Badr Express (which runs between Lahore and Faisalabad) to stop at Chak Jhumra and Bahalikay railway stations.

According to a notification, issued here on Wednesday, the stops has been added to the train schedule to facilitate people. The train will now stop at the both railway stations for one minute each.