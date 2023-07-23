Open Menu

BAEF Provided Rs 2.9 Bln To Poor Patients For Treatment Of Chronic Diseases

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

BAEF provided Rs 2.9 bln to poor patients for treatment of chronic diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Under the initiative of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF), Rs 2.9 billion has been provided to poor patients for the treatment of chronic diseases.

Talking to APP, the Coordinator of BAEF, Noorullah said as many as 3000 patients are being treated under the BAEF initiative in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

As many as 500 more cases would be approved in the 20th board meeting of BAEF to provide financial assistance to poor patients, the Coordinator of BAEF.

The next board meeting of the Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) would be held in the first week of August after a period of seven months due to a lack of funds to approve more cases of poor patients.

The coordinator said the programme was receiving Rs70 million monthly as seed money but the need of the poor people had gone above Rs500 million.

The board meeting of the program could not commence after December last year due to the unavailability of funds to approve more cases of needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases, he added.

He added that all cases to assist the poor patients for the treatment of "open heart surgery, Thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants, have been approved by the medical board on merit.

He urged the government to convert the programme into a permanent authority to ensure the best healthcare facilities for a maximum number of poor people suffering from chronic diseases.

He had submitted the proposal to the provincial government to issue an Rs500 million supplementary grant to the special support programme so that the needs of the people could be met.

He said that agreements have been inked with 15 private and public sector hospitals to provide the best healthcare facilities without any delay to the patients suffering from chronic daises.

He also urged the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government for the noble cause.

Noorullah said this initiative was the first of the best welfare programmes in South Asia, which was supporting the needy through cash transfers.

