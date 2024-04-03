BAF, Indus hospital to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas

Bank Alfalah, a leading commercial bank in Pakistan, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) for Humanitarian Response to support the establishment of a Primary Care Health Facility in the flood-affected District Thatta, at Makli

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Bank Alfalah, a leading commercial bank in Pakistan, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) for Humanitarian Response to support the establishment of a Primary Care Health Facility in the flood-affected District Thatta, at Makli.

Under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Bank Alfalah, who graciously donated $10 million to the devastating floods that hit Pakistan, the Bank has embarked on a two-pronged strategy to redevelop communities. This partnership with IHHN is part of a phase 2 plan to address long-term healthcare issues.

In support of this humanitarian initiative, Bank Alfalah has pledged to contribute Rs 25 million towards the capital expenditure for the establishment of the Primary Care Site in District Thatta, at Makli.

This contribution reflects Bank Alfalah's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting communities in need, particularly after natural disasters such as floods.

President and CEO of Bank Alfalah Atif Bajwa commented on the occasion said "we are proud to collaborate with Indus Hospital and Health Network for Humanitarian Response in establishing a Primary Care Health Facility to provide essential healthcare services to the flood-affected population in District Thatta".

Bank Alfalah is committed to playing a proactive role in humanitarian efforts, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting communities, especially in times like these.

Bank Alfalah's partnership with Indus Hospital & Health Network for Humanitarian Response marks a significant step towards addressing the immediate healthcare needs of the flood-affected population in District Thatta.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to serving communities in times of crisis. It reinforces the power of collective action in creating positive change."