Bag handed over to owner

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Motorway Police M-5 handed over a lost bag having valuables worth 200,000 rupees

to its owner.

According to the official spokesperson, a citizen traveling from Karachi to Muzaffargarh had

left a bag on the bus.

The bag contained a laptop and a mobile phone.

The incident came to light when the citizen reported the incident through the Motorway

Police Helpline 130.

Responding swiftly, patrolling officers located the bus near Uch Sharif and successfully retrieved

the bag which was handed over to the owner.