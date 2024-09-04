Bag Handed Over To Owner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Motorway Police M-5 handed over a lost bag having valuables worth 200,000 rupees
to its owner.
According to the official spokesperson, a citizen traveling from Karachi to Muzaffargarh had
left a bag on the bus.
The bag contained a laptop and a mobile phone.
The incident came to light when the citizen reported the incident through the Motorway
Police Helpline 130.
Responding swiftly, patrolling officers located the bus near Uch Sharif and successfully retrieved
the bag which was handed over to the owner.
