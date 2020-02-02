UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bagh Doshkhail Link Road Cost Of Rs30.75 Mln Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:20 PM

TIMERGARA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Member of Provincial Assembly Malak Shafiullah Khan Sunday inaugurated Bagh Doshkhail link road under the supervision of KP High Ways Authority cost of Rs30.75 millions He said that new age of development and prosperity would start in the areas with the achievement of development projects.

Member of National Assembly Sayyad Mehboob Shah, Malak Fawad Khan and others party leaders were also present on this occasion.

He said that the project of Timergara Medical College would be complete soon. He said that local youngsters would get jobs with the establish of rescue 1122 along with quick help in the condition of unexpectedly accidents.

