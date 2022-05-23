UrduPoint.com

Bagh-e-Aman Mela Begins In Tirah Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Bagh-e-Aman Mela got under way in Tirah valley amidst joyful moments and tight security in and around Bagh valley being taken by the official of the security forces besides large numbers of elders of the area and youth participated

The Bagh-e-Aman Mela in Tirah valley organized by the district administration and security forces in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The opening ceremony was attended by MPA Shafique Sher, with elders from all six tribes and officials of the security forces formally opened the festival. At the opening ceremony, participants sang the national anthem while children waved the national flag. While marching in the festival, the band received special accolades from the participants through beautiful melodies.

At the opening ceremony, children presented various tableaus. Bike rides of Pakistan Army Military Police also showed their skills on this occasion. Khattak dance and other regional dances were also performed at the event.

Paragliding, Power Gliding made the events more memorable for the schools children, youth of the area who largely enjoyed. The highlight of the opening ceremony and demonstration of power gliding, while Paragliding of Army school of Training Abbottabad demostrated their skills and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators. The paragliding teams of ASTA beautiful presented demonstration of power gliding. The Children of Hanfia School and little stars of Govt Girls Secondary School Penda China performed an excellent PT show, carrying a big national flag and a performance over national song Pakistan Zindabad.

There the participants gave special praise.The opening ceremony of the elders of the high civil and military officials, tribal districts, presidents, attended by children and other guests from different walks of life.

The Bagh-e-Aman festival, which runs till May 25, will feature competitions in other regional sports including cricket, volleyball, equestrian and tug-of-war.

