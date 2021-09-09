UrduPoint.com

Bagh Rustam Family Park Clifton Opened For The Public After Renovation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:57 AM

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has finalized the renovation of Bagh Rustam Family Park Clifton in a shorter span of time and KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday performed its inauguration to open the park for public

A large number of citizens including PPP South District President Khalil, Deputy Commissioner District South Irshad Sodhar and officials of KMC were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media after the inauguration, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that his intention is to serve Karachi.

He said that the citizens did not have a good impression for KMC.

"I also had an excuse to cry but I tried to make the institution stand on its feet," he added.

In response to a question, he said that the municipal tax was levied by merging different types of taxes. KMC could not achieve even 78 percent of the tax target in the past, he added.

The administrator said that more than Rs 8 billion has been set aside for Karachi and 200 buses are coming.

He said that the Orange Line and the Red Line are also being built. "Why should we go to the bitter side when we have to work for the development of Karachi.

Replying to a question, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they are ready for the local body elections.

