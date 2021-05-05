Baghbanpura Bazaar sealed over violation of coronavirus SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The police along with district administration on Wednesday sealed the entire Baghbanpura Bazaar and many other businesses after observing massive violations of coronavirus SOPs in the market.

The police put barricades and placed barbed wires and sealed the market till further orders as buyers in the market did not adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

The blatant violation was risking the lives of residents of the areas.

Recently, the police held flag march led by CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on leading roads of the city including Mall Road, Canal Road, Anarkali, Dharampura Bazaar, Saddar Bazaar, other markets and public places where the law- enforcement agencies got the markets closed after 6pm.

The district administration has also taken action against 11 hotels and five shops besides closing down Misri Shah scrap market on violation of Covid 19 SOPs.

The Punjab government has issued strict directions to ensure uniform implementation of the SOPs issued in the wake of massive rise in Covid cases.

Under the Covid guidelines notified by the Punjab government, there is complete ban on all activities after 6pm and exemption is granted only to essential services including petrol pumps, medical stores/pharmacies and vaccination centres.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that joint teams of police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers are monitoring the implementation and enforcement status, on the directions of government, regarding Corona SOPs.