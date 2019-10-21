Baghdadi laid to rest in Lahore

Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Baghdadi, maternal uncle of Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, was laid to rest here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Baghdadi, maternal uncle of Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, was laid to rest here on Monday.

Riaz Baghdadi passed away on Sunday last and his funeral prayer was offered here at Dongi Ground, Samnabad on Monday.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Minister's ex-advisor Aun Muhammad Chaudhry, renowned political and social figures, and a large number of people of the area attended the funeral prayer.

After performing funeral prayer of his uncle, Mian Aslam Iqbal went to his camp office where a large number of people condoled with him. Fateh Khawani was also offered for the departed soul.