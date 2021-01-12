UrduPoint.com
Baghdadul Jadid Police Arrest "A" Category Suspect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:25 PM

The Baghdadul Jadid Police have arrested a proclaimed offender of category "A" who was wanted in a murder case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Baghdadul Jadid Police have arrested a proclaimed offender of category "A" who was wanted in a murder case.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that four years ago, FIR was lodged by Baghdadul Jadid Police against the suspect identified as Hari Parkash.

The accused allegedly murdered a man during the robbery attempt. He, however, managed to escape from the scene and hided himself for last four years.

The suspect was declared proclaimed offender of category "A". Acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Baghdadul Jadid raided a house and arrested the suspect.

He was being interrogated. Further probe was in process.

