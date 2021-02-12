Baghdadul Jadid police arrest drug peddler

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Baghdadul Jadid police took an alleged drug peddler into custody.

The police recovered 1,050 grams hashish from his possession. The accused was identified as Muzammal.

Baghdadul Jadid police have registered a case against the suspect. Further probe was in process.