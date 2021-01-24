Baghdadul Jadid Police Recover Liquor
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 12:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Baghdadul Jadid Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 60 liters liquor from his possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur Police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Baghdadul Jadid Police raided a den and arrested a drug peddler identified as Safdar.
The police also recovered 60 liters liquor from the possession of the accused.
The police have registered a case against the suspect.
Further probe was in process.