Baghdadul Jadid Police recover liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Baghdadul Jadid Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 60 liters liquor from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur Police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Baghdadul Jadid Police raided a den and arrested a drug peddler identified as Safdar.

The police also recovered 60 liters liquor from the possession of the accused.

The police have registered a case against the suspect.

Further probe was in process.