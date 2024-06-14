Bagnotar coaster accident claims one life, leaves injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) At least one person was killed and several others injured when the brakes of a coaster carrying students and teachers of Haripur Rehana Umar Islamic Public school failed at Batangi Mor Bagnotar in Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the coaster carrying 42 students and 8 teachers met with an accident in which 12 people were injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

Unfortunately, one injured student could not survive and succumbed to injuries, and the condition of four patients remains critical, while others injured are stable.

The injured were identified as Zahid, Imran, Mah Noor, Riyadh, Noor Fatima, Fiza Sharif, Anabia, Ayesha, Shanza, Manahil Aziz, and Khizra Waris. Mazhar Iqbal, a resident of Darband Khelabat, lost his life in the accident.

Families seeking further information were urged to contact the Emergency Ayub Teaching Hospital DMS Office at 0992920167.