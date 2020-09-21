UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahadar Ali Khan Appointed DG Punjab Judicial Academy

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:41 PM

Bahadar Ali Khan appointed DG Punjab Judicial Academy

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday appointed retired district and sessions judge Bahadar Ali Khan as new director general of the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday appointed retired district and sessions judge Bahadar Ali Khan as new director general of the Punjab Judicial academy (PJA).

According to an LHC notification, the chief justice made the appointment, in exercise of his powers as PJA Management Board Chairman, on recommendations of the board.

The appointment has been made for a period of four years, with immediate effect.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bahadar Ali Khan had worked as LHC registrar and he retired on September 1, 2020.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab September 2020

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

27 minutes ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

57 minutes ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

1 hour ago

Ali Nawaz Awan for early completion of pedestrian ..

31 seconds ago

Senate body reviews previous recommendations

32 seconds ago

US Sanctions 2 Individuals Central to Iran's Urani ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.