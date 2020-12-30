Baharia maize cultivation should start from mid January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Growers have been advised to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop from mid of January and complete it by the end of February for getting bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department told APP here Wednesday that farmers should prefer approvedand hybrid varieties of maize for Baharia cultivation. Among approved varieties of maize include C-919, C-922,C-707, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, etc., he added.