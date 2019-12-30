UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baharia Sunflower Cultivation From January

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:19 PM

Baharia sunflower cultivation from January

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start Baharia sunflower cultivation from January first week to February mid to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start Baharia sunflower cultivation from January first week to February mid to get bumper crop.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here on Monday that "January 1st to mid February is best suitable time for Baharia cultivation of sunflower",The growers should start sunflower cultivation in January and complete it by mid of February.

He said that the growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties -- Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 to get bumper yield.

Responding to a question, spokesman told that a number of teams of agriculture department have been activated for training and guidance of sunflower growers in Faisalabad. These teams were imparting training to the sunflower growers by arranging awareness sessions at village level.

The field staff of agriculture department was also helping and guiding the farmers in purchase of sunflower seeds and its in-time cultivation,he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture January February From Best

Recent Stories

CPHGC to Construct School in Gaddani

2 minutes ago

&#039;Abrahamic Family House will spread tolerance ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal makes conditional offer to MQM in Sindh go ..

15 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry underlines ..

6 minutes ago

Former senior diplomat calls for banning use of li ..

1 minute ago

Putin Sends New Year Greetings to Current, Former ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.