The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start Baharia sunflower cultivation from January first week to February mid to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start Baharia sunflower cultivation from January first week to February mid to get bumper crop.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here on Monday that "January 1st to mid February is best suitable time for Baharia cultivation of sunflower",The growers should start sunflower cultivation in January and complete it by mid of February.

He said that the growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties -- Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 to get bumper yield.

Responding to a question, spokesman told that a number of teams of agriculture department have been activated for training and guidance of sunflower growers in Faisalabad. These teams were imparting training to the sunflower growers by arranging awareness sessions at village level.

The field staff of agriculture department was also helping and guiding the farmers in purchase of sunflower seeds and its in-time cultivation,he added.