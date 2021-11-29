Bahauddin Zakaria University gives go ahead to Govt Civil Lines College for launching BS in eight subjects

After an NOC from Punjab government, Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) also gave go ahead to Government College Civil Lines to launch four year BS programmes in 8 subjects

The students wishing to enroll in the four-year BS program in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, English and urdu can also submit their applications.

According to the details, after the NOC of Directorate of Public Instruction, Higher education Department, Punjab, Bahauddin Zakaria University, also permitted Government Post Graduate Civil Lines College to start four-year BS programme in 8 subjects.

BZU approved application for affiliation of the college for four-year BS program in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, English and Urdu subjects.

The students can submit applications for admission in the four-year BS programme in the offered subjects.

The two-year Associate Degree Programme in Journalism / Mass Communication, IT and Commerce under EC's Community Colleges Programme has already been successfully running for the last five years. Deadline for admissions is December 15.

The college will not offer admissions to the two-year Bachelor programme including ADA and ADS this year.