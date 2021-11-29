UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakaria University Gives Go Ahead To Govt Civil Lines College For Launching BS In Eight Subjects

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Bahauddin Zakaria University gives go ahead to Govt Civil Lines College for launching BS in eight subjects

After an NOC from Punjab government, Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) also gave go ahead to Government College Civil Lines to launch four year BS programmes in 8 subjects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :After an NOC from Punjab government, Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) also gave go ahead to Government College Civil Lines to launch four year BS programmes in 8 subjects.

The students wishing to enroll in the four-year BS program in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, English and urdu can also submit their applications.

According to the details, after the NOC of Directorate of Public Instruction, Higher education Department, Punjab, Bahauddin Zakaria University, also permitted Government Post Graduate Civil Lines College to start four-year BS programme in 8 subjects.

BZU approved application for affiliation of the college for four-year BS program in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, English and Urdu subjects.

The students can submit applications for admission in the four-year BS programme in the offered subjects.

The two-year Associate Degree Programme in Journalism / Mass Communication, IT and Commerce under EC's Community Colleges Programme has already been successfully running for the last five years. Deadline for admissions is December 15.

The college will not offer admissions to the two-year Bachelor programme including ADA and ADS this year.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Noc Bahauddin Zakariya University December Commerce Post From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

10 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

26 minutes ago
 Egyptian Health Ministry Says No Passenger From So ..

Egyptian Health Ministry Says No Passenger From South Africa With Omicron Strain ..

14 seconds ago
 Biden Urged to Get More Assertive With Republicans ..

Biden Urged to Get More Assertive With Republicans to Win 2022 Elections - Repor ..

16 seconds ago
 Admin ensuring 20 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 1100 in ..

Admin ensuring 20 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 1100 in Sahulat bazaars

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.