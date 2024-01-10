Open Menu

Bahauddin Zakariya Express Gets Premium Dining Car

Published January 10, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) 25 Up/ 26 Down Bahauddin Zakariya Express which runs between Multan-Karachi-Multan got the premium dining car here on Wednesday.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Mehmood Rahman Lakho, along with Deputy DS, Saima Bashir inaugurated a new dining car at Multan Cantt Railway Station.

Now, passengers will have access to excellent dining facilities, with the upgraded dining car accommodating up to 30 passengers at a time.

The menu includes over 40 dishes, featuring barbecue, fast-food, haleem, mutton, fish and various other options.

This initiative is part of special efforts and a private company S. Jamil Company will operate this dining car.

Soon, new dining cars will be attached to other trains as well.

Divisional Officer's bedsides company's high up were present on the occasion.

