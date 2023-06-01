UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya Express Restores After Nine Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya Express restores after nine months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :After a gap of nine months, 25 Up/ 26 Dn Bahauddin Zakariya Express started chugging again on Multan-Karachi-Multan route here on Thursday.

Known industrialist, Khawaja Jalal uddin Roomi, President MCCI, Main Rashid, former SVP Sohial Tufail along with Divisional Superintentednt, Hammad Hasan Mirza performed ribbon cutting ceremony at Multan Cantt station.

Deputy DS, Saima Bashir, DCO, Adnan, Marwat, Chief Controller, Ali Raza Gillani, ASMs, Ayub Mughal, Riaz Niazi and others were in attendance.

A, passenger, Muhammad Jamil termed resumption of the train a welcome decision adding that it would facilitate hundreds of passengers like him.

Another passenger, Asghar Ali informed that it was the only train which runs between Multan and Karachi from the city of trains.

He said that he was a businessman and quite often travelled by Zakariya Express before it was stopped due o floods in Sindh last year.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways Multan Division said that the authorities had taken the decision to facilitate the passengers.

He informed the train would follow PR summer time table adding that it runs between Multan Cantt and Karachi city and vice versa.

It merits mentioning here that operations of Bahauddin Zakariya Express were halted like several other trains after rain induced floods in Sindh last year.

