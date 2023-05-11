UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya Express To Be Resumed From June 1

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :25 Up/ 26 Dn Bahauddin Zakariya Express will start chugging again on Multan-Karachi-Multan route from June 1.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division said on Thursday that the authorities had taken the decision to facilitate the passengers.

He said the train would follow the PR summertime table adding that it runs between Multan Cantt and Karachi city and vice versa.

It may be mentioned here that the operations of Bahauddin Zakariya Express were halted like several other trains after rain-induced floods in Sindh last year.

