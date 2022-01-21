UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University 16th Convocation Likely To Be Held In Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University 16th convocation likely to be held in next month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :16th Convocation of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was likely to be held in next month for which arrangements were being made.

A spokesperson for BZU, Mirza Ejaz told APP on Friday that a review meeting was organized a couple of days back in this connection which was chaired by VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi.

He informed that the varsity administration had requested Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Sarwar to grace the occasion as chief guest adding that as soon as the programme was finalized, the date of convocation would be announced.

The Vice Chancellor assigned the duties to different faculty members in the meeting, he said and added that a notification to this effect has also been issued by Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan.

