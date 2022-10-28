Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA, MSc results

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the results of MA and MSc in English, Arabic, Persian and Botany programmes here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the results of MA and MSc in English, Arabic, Persian and Botany programmes here on Friday. The BZU spokesman said a total of 524 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 88 were declared pass in the MA English Part-I First Annual 2021. The overall pass percentage recorded was 16.83.

The varsity also declared the result of MA Arabic Part-1 and II First Annual Examination 2021. A total of 126 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 108 passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded 85.71, he said. Five students took MA Persian Part-I First Annual Examination 2021. Three of them passed the exam, recording an overall passing percentage of 75, he said.

In MSc Botany Part-I First Annual Exam 2021, a total of 109 candidates appeared, out of which 100 got through, and overall passing percentage stood at 90, the spokesperson said.