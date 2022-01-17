UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University Announces MA Punjabi Result

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MA Punjabi, Part I second annual examination 2020 here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MA Punjabi, Part I second annual examination 2020 here on Monday.

A total of 25 candidates appeared in the exam out of whom 12 were declared successful while 13 could not get through. The passing percentage was recorded as 48 percent.

Meanwhile in MA Persian part-I second annual 2020 result, one out of two students passed the examination showing 50 percent.

