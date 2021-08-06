Bahauddin Zakariya University announces Masters' results

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MA Arabic, Islamiyat, and Pakistan Studies Part-I & II for supplementary 2019 and annual examinations 2020 here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MA Arabic, Islamiyat, and Pakistan Studies Part-I & II for supplementary 2019 and annual examinations 2020 here on Friday.

In MA Arabic, a total of 240 candidates appeared in exams of whom 149 were declared successful while 134 could not get through.

The pass percentage was recorded 44.16 percent.

In MA Islamiyat, a total of 2099 candidates appeared in exams of whom 902 passed whereas 1197 failed. The pass percentage was recorded 42.97 percent.

In MA Pakistan Studies, a total of 532 candidates appeared in exams of whom 99 were declared successful while 433 could not get through. The pass percentage wasrecorded 18.61 percent.