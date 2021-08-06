UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University Announces Masters' Results

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces Masters' results

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MA Arabic, Islamiyat, and Pakistan Studies Part-I & II for supplementary 2019 and annual examinations 2020 here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MA Arabic, Islamiyat, and Pakistan Studies Part-I & II for supplementary 2019 and annual examinations 2020 here on Friday.

In MA Arabic, a total of 240 candidates appeared in exams of whom 149 were declared successful while 134 could not get through.

The pass percentage was recorded 44.16 percent.

In MA Islamiyat, a total of 2099 candidates appeared in exams of whom 902 passed whereas 1197 failed. The pass percentage was recorded 42.97 percent.

In MA Pakistan Studies, a total of 532 candidates appeared in exams of whom 99 were declared successful while 433 could not get through. The pass percentage wasrecorded 18.61 percent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahauddin Zakariya University 2019 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

14 seconds ago
 Mozambique soldiers trap civilians in insurgent-hi ..

Mozambique soldiers trap civilians in insurgent-hit north : HRW

15 seconds ago
 Austria&#039;s Federal Chancellor calls for nuclea ..

Austria&#039;s Federal Chancellor calls for nuclear disarmament

31 minutes ago
 ACs directed to enhance crackdown on profiteering

ACs directed to enhance crackdown on profiteering

17 seconds ago
 UN Peacekeepers Call for Immediate Ceasefire Betwe ..

UN Peacekeepers Call for Immediate Ceasefire Between Israel, Lebanon

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding fort ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding forthcoming Muharram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.