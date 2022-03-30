Bahauddin Zakariya University announces three masters' result

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of M.Sc Botany, Zoology and Mathematics Part-I second annual examinations 2020 here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of M.Sc Botany, Zoology and Mathematics Part-I second annual examinations 2020 here on Wednesday.

In M.Sc Botany, a total of 36 candidates appeared in exams of whom 32 were declared successful while four could not get through.

The pass percentage was recorded 88.89 per cent.

In M.Sc Zoology, a total of 74 candidates appeared in exams of whom 67 passed whereas seven failed.

The pass percentage remained 90.54 per cent.

In M.Sc, Mathematics as many as 91 candidates appeared in exams of whom 41 were declared successful while 50 could not pass the exams. The pass percentage was recorded 45.05 per cent.