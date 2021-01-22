Bahauddin Zakariya University announces to conduct online exams after students protest

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared to take online exams of different semesters to be commenced from January 25 and February 1 after students protest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared to take online exams of different semesters to be commenced from January 25 and February 1 after students protest.

A large number of students staged a protest demonstration at the main gate of the university for online examination here on Friday.

BZU Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan held negotiation with the students and agreed to take exams online.

When approached, BZU Controller Examination, Dr Amanullah, informed that the varsity had decided to conduct exams of various semesters from January 25 and Feb 1.

He said that BZU has accepted demand of the students.